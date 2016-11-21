Surveillance video shows suspected shooter of Warner Robins store clerk

Warner Robins police released a surveillance video Monday that shows the suspected shooter in the critical wounding of convenience store clerk last week.
Paresh Patel, 28, remains in critical, but stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The release also included a photograph of the suspects.
Patel was found wounded in the floor of the 777 Store at 1760 Watson Blvd. after the suspected armed robbery at 2:24 a.m. Friday, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME, or Warner Robins police Detective Mark Wright at 478-302-5380.
Comments