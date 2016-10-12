Houston & Peach

Pyrotechnic Specialties cited in April explosion, faces $176,375 in proposed penalties

By Becky Purser

Byron-based Pyrotechnic Specialties is facing $176,375 in proposed penalties in connection with an April explosion that severely injured a worker.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for one willful, five serious and one other-than-serious safety violations, according to OSHA spokesman Michael D. Aquino.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and proposed penalties to comply, request a conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Pyrotechnic Specialties has scheduled a conference with OSHA for Oct. 19, Aquino said in an email.

