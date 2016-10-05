Teacher’s co-worker makes extraordinary sacrifice

Wendy Wood did not actually know Shannon Grieshop that well when the letter appeared in her mailbox at work in January.
Grieshop, a kindergarten teacher at Hilltop Elementary, put the same letter in every mailbox at the school. Wood is a special education paraprofessional there and knew Grieshop only in passing, but the letter touched her heart.
Grieshop was desperate. She suffers from polycystic kidney disease and her kidneys were failing. She has since had one kidney removed and has gone on dialysis.
Although she could survive on dialysis a while longer, her life would be severely shortened without a transplant. She is too far down on the waiting list, with too few donors, to expect one before it is too late.
Grieshop, 43, is a wife and mother of five. In the letter she explained her plight to her co-workers and that she needed a kidney.
Some responded that they wanted to help but had the wrong blood type. Only Wood responded that she was willing to do it.
On Thursday, after months of preparation, the two will go on the operating table at Emory University in Atlanta.
“She’s right up there as an angel on earth,” Grieshop said. “She has given me life. She has definitely been an answered prayer.”
Wood said she felt a calling from God to do it when she read Grieshop’s letter.
“I was just touched by the letter,” she said. “Words can’t express how he works in your life and in your heart.”
Wood will likely miss six to eight weeks of work. Grieshop will be out until January.
Wood, 39, said she should be able to live a normal life with one kidney. The biggest risk is if something happens to that kidney, but once someone donates a kidney they rocket up to the top of the transplant list if they ever need one.
Wood said her husband and three children have been supportive. Although her 9-year-old was confused about how is that someone can live without a kidney.
“She wants to know why God gave us two when we only need one,” Wood said.
Even though the blood types matched, there was still a lot of testing to do to determine whether Wood’s kidney would be a good match. Wood said she figured if it wasn’t meant to be, the testing would rule her out, but it all checked out.
She also had to go through psychological testing and counseling.
On Thursday students and staff at the school will be showing their support by wearing green, which is the color for kidney disease awareness. Staff are meeting in the cafeteria before school Thursday to pray for the pair.
On Wednesday about a dozen teachers who are members of Teachers Living For Christ gathered after school to pray for Wood and Grieshop. They gave each a blanket that they wrapped around them, then the two stood in the middle of the circle as the teachers put their hands on them and took turns praying.
It was an emotional scene and when it ended Wood said “I feel so much at peace.”
One of those praying was Judy Peters. She said she greatly admires what Wood is doing.
“I was amazed at her unselfishness because we can love, but when you give part of your body to save somebody else’s life, I think it speaks volumes,” Peters said.
Principal Ovedia Glover said Wood and Grieshop are dedicated employees at the school.
“Both give so much to the school,” she said. “They give so much to our students, to our teacher, to our parents, that sometimes it’s unbelievable. They are taking it step further to make this sacrifice of donating a kidney for the other.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments