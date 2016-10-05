Man dies in fiery, rollover crash

A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday after his SUV went off the road in Warner Robins.
Gary Earl Johnson was headed east on Russell Parkway when he veered off the road in a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer just after 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Johnson was near the bridge at Red Fox Run when he hit a speed limit sign, street light pole and the car began to roll, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
Johnson was thrown from the vehicle which caught fire and stopped in the center median.
Johnson was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where he was pronounced dead.
Warner Robins police officer Christopher Fussell is investigating the accident.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
