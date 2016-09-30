Car wash, pet adoption Saturday for Warner Robins shelter

Lockheed Martin IPV is sponsoring a car wash and pet adoption for Warner Robins Animal Control.
The event is from 9-1 Saturday at Jimmy Spinks State Farm at 1410 Russell Parkway in Warner Robins, according to a promotional flier.
Animals will be featured for adoption, and car washes will be available for $5.
Dry bags of cat and dog food and other donations are welcomed.
Here’s a list of other donable items: towels, litter, litter boxes, newspapers, pet-friendly cleaners, dish soap, blankets, flea and tick shampoo, dog leashes and collars.
