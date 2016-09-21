Two fights, one shot, police need help

Fort Valley police are seeking help in identifying “persons of interest” in back-to-back fights in which one person was shot and wounded over the weekend.
At 1:54 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 115 East Main Street in reference to shots fired. But when officers arrived, they found themselves breaking up a fight, Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon said.
Meanwhile, a second fight broke out less than a block away on East Main Street in which Deterran Williams, 19, of Dry Branch, was shot in in the upper arm, Spurgeon said.
A wounded Williams came up to officers who were on scene at the first incident, Spurgeon said. Williams was taken to the Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Police released and posted images of “persons of interest” on the agency’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments