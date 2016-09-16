Resident shoots, wounds intruder

A resident shot and wounded a man who tried to force his way into her home early Friday, police said.
Martiez Holmes, 27, of Warner Robins, was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary and giving a false name after he was released from Houston Medical Center.
Just before 1 a.m., Warner Robins police were dispatched to 107 Angela Ave. in reference to a burglary in which the suspect was shot, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The 25-year-old resident told police that she had heard noises outside a window, armed herself with a handgun and then went to investigate.
As she cracked open the front door, she saw a man at the bottom of the steps who started walking toward her and attempted to push open the door.
Fearing for her safety and that of her baby and two other children, ages 5 and 6, the woman fired at the man, later identified as Holmes, the release said.
A wounded Holmes fled. The woman was able to describe him, and patrol officers took him into custody near North Avenue and Evergreen Street.
He was shot once in the stomach, said Assistant Chief John Wagner.
Holmes was transported to the hospital, treated, and then taken to the Houston County jail. He is being held without bond.
Warner Robins police Detective Jeff Herb is investigating the incident.
For more on this story, come back later to macon.com and read Saturday’s Telegraph.
Comments