Warner Robins police investigate shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of American Boulevard.
At 4:43 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Johns Road in reference to a person with a gunshot wound, a Warner Robins police news release said.
Arriving officers found Isaac Waters, 30, with at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking before he was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Police think Waters was shot at a residence on the 600 block of American Boulevard and have identified a suspect, the release said.
Warner Robins police Detective Mark Wright is the lead investigator.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
