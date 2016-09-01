18-year-old dies after being shot multiple times

An 18-year-old male, who had been shot multiple times, was found behind a Milledgeville apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
About 1:45 p.m. the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a “shots fired” call at the Milledgeville Manor Apartments, 1498 S. Jeffersonville Street, said Capt. Brad King.
“Deputies arrived and found Deandre Bolston, 18,” King said. “He was in the wooded area right behind the complex.”
He had been shot multiple times in the abdomen, and “ we are assuming it was a semi-automatic pistol,” he said. “We’ll know more when the autopsy is complete.”
Bolston was transported by EMS to Oconee Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments