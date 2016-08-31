Historic Macon announces 2016“Fading Five” properties

Once faced with the possibility of demolition, four historic buildings on the Historic Macon Foundation’s inaugural 2015 “Fading Five” list have been purchased and will be saved.
Chief on this year’s “Fading Five” list, announced Wednesday, is downtown’s Cotton Avenue District, an unsaved historic African American business district from last year’s list.
Composed of Pine, Spring, New and Forsyth street, the district is under great pressure because of surrounding development, Historic Macon Executive Director Ethiel Garlington said.
“There has been some great progress, some activity,” Garlington said. “We didn’t feel there was enough progress or success to declare this one saved.”
The district remains on the 2016 “Fading Five” list, which also includes: “The Grotto” at 461 Forest Hill Road; the John B. Brooks House at 169 Lamar St.; the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center at 1389 Jefferson St. and the Train Recreation Center at 715 Oglethorpe St.
Four successfully saved properties from the 2015 “Fading Five” list include: The Schofield Iron Works Complex in the 500 block of Fifth Street, the Thomas Jefferson Ware House at 1107 Oglethorpe St, Alexander IV Elementary School at 3769 Ridge Ave and the Bonnybrae-Bedgood House at 1073 Georgia Ave.
