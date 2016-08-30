Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to auction off guns for first time

Dozens of guns seized by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are set to be auctioned off to the public for the very first time in September.
Pistols, rifles and shotguns are among firearms that will be sold Sept. 10 through T. Lynn Davis Realty and Auction Co. on Broadway, according to a Facebook post by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Unclaimed or unwanted guns used to be destroyed, crushed along with other scrap metal after they were no longer needed as evidence in court. However, a change in state law four years ago requires the guns to be auctioned.
The guns to be sold are among hundreds of confiscated guns that have been in a stockpile since the 2012 law change.
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments