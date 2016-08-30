Sheriff reworks command staff after exodus of officers

A year after 56 long-tenured Bibb County sheriff’s deputies took early retirement, a new command staff is moving up.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis promoted 15 officers last week as he reshapes the department following consolidation with the Macon Police Department in 2014.
“These deputies were chosen from a roster of competent law enforcement professionals,” Davis stated in a news release. “I am confident these fine officers will form the next generation of command leadership at the sheriff's office."
Five captains were promoted to major and given the following command assignments: Billy Johnson will oversee the Outreach Section, Greg Rachel will lead the Office of Professional Standards, Michael Schlageter will command the Criminal Investigations Division, Eric Walker will be in charge of the Patrol Division and Eric Woodford will supervise the Court Services Division.
Ten former lieutenants are now captains: Michael Bittick is in charge of the Forensic Division, David Freeland oversees Training Operations, Jermaine Gray leads the Properties Section, Shermaine Jones heads the Criminal Investigation Division focusing on crimes against persons, crimes against children and the sex offender section, Robert Spires commands the warrants division, George Meadows is second in command of the Outreach Section, Chris Patterson is second in command of the Office of Professional Standards, Ellis Sinclair is second in command of Court Services, Brad Wolfe is in charge of Patrol Operations and Keith Woodford heads Patrol Administration.
