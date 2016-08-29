Ex-boyfriend killed in north Macon shootout

An exchange of gunfire killed one man outside a home in North Macon late Sunday night.
Lt. Randy Gonzalez, public affairs officer for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, said two people, later identified as Brian Kim and Julia Brooks, had just left the home at 146 S. Haven Court when they received a security alert that motion had been detected outside the house.
When the two returned to the home, a man with a handgun, whom Gonzalez said was known to the couple, came toward their car in a threatening manner, and Kim and the man exchanged gunfire, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived shortly after 10:20 p.m., they found a white male with a gunshot wound lying in the driveway of the two-story home, according to the release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.. Officials did not release the name of the deceased, but said they were told Brooks had ended a relationship with him in another state.
A sheriff’s deputy had secured a car with a Louisiana license plate parked at North Macon Church of Christ on Bass Road Sunday night. They believe the deceased had parked the car there and walked across the road to the house where the shooting took place.
The vehicle had a Louisiana license plate.
Though it didn’t appear the home on S. Haven Court could be easily seen from Bass Road, flashing police lights outside the home could be seen from the church parking lot.
Deputies were talking with Kim, Brooks and other possible witnesses as the investigation continued overnight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments