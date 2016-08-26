Pence, Trump VP pick, has townhall meeting in Perry Monday afternoon

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, is scheduled to fly into Middle Georgia Regional Airport late Monday morning and then go to Houston County for a campaign visit.
A source familiar with Pence’s tentative travel plans told The Telegraph on Friday that the candidate was flying into the south Bibb County airport about 10 a.m.
He is scheduled to appear at a townhall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter at 2 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m., according to the Trump campaign website. Ticket information is available there: www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/
In Perry, it’s likely that Pence will appear with former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who is supporting the GOP ticket.
Pence would then fly out, bound for an Atlanta function, sometime Monday afternoon.
