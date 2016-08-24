Trump running mate Mike Pence expected in Middle Georgia on Monday

Vice presidential candidate Mike Pence is expected to visit Middle Georgia on Monday.
Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue told The Telegraph on Wednesday that though campaign schedules are subject to change, he was asked if he might be available to meet Pence.
“I admire him and look forward to seeing him,” Perdue said, adding that a visit to Robins Air Force Base could be on Pence’s itinerary.
Jennifer Hazelton, Georgia communications director for the Trump campaign, said she could not confirm any additional campaign stops in Georgia on Monday.
“The schedule is still evolving, and we may have more news as we get more information on the schedule,” she said.
Perdue, who was Georgia’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction, said he is supporting the Donald Trump ticket “wholeheartedly, unashamedly and unabashedly.”
Pence, Indiana’s governor, is also scheduled to be in Atlanta on Monday for a fundraising reception that costs $2,700 per couple.
Republican state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson is one of the co-hosts, a post that costs $100,000, either as a donation or a pledge to raise that kind of money. His father, Bill Jones, is a co-host as well.
“We’re committed to try and help (Trump). Myself and others in and around Middle Georgia, are committed to try and help him in other states, particularly swing states, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio,” the state senator said.
For example, he said, Trump supporters in Georgia are talking to pastors of large churches in swing states who they think could be influential in getting out the vote.
Topping the Atlanta invitation are the names of Georgia’s top GOP officials, including Gov. Nathan Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and all of the state’s Republican U.S. senators and representatives.
That suggests a Georgia GOP lined up behind Trump, despite a few doubters such as Republican state Rep. Allen Peake, who said he doesn’t think a Trump candidacy is good for the future of the party.
Jones said he would “respectfully disagree” with the tactics of Republicans who reject Trump. He said it’s important to look at what’s best for the country and line up behind the Republican nominee.
Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report.
