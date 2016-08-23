Midstate teen’s talent lands her on ‘The Voice’

For weeks, Maggie Renfroe has been keeping a huge secret.
The 17-year-old senior at First Presbyterian Day School will appear on Season 11 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Sworn to secrecy for weeks under her contract, Maggie broke the news Monday night on her Facebook page.
With a publicity photo of celebrity judges Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, Maggie shared: “Tune in starting September 19!!!!! See if you can spot a Macon, Ga girl.”
Word of her selection spread rapidly among friends and family.
During an academic assembly Tuesday morning, where Maggie was recognized with dozens of other students for her grades, Principal Matt Kitchell shared her news.
“I know a lot of you know Maggie’s spent a lot of time in ‘singing camp,’ ” Kitchell said as a few people laughed at the ruse. “The truth is, over the past year Maggie’s been auditioning and interviewing, and auditioning and interviewing for the television show ‘The Voice.’ ”
Students and their parents erupted in applause upon hearing that Maggie will be part of the season that debuts next month.
Tuesday morning, Maggie’s mother, Julie Renfroe, was awaiting word from an NBC publicist before sharing details with The Telegraph.
“All I can say right now is that she has made Season 11 of ‘The Voice,’ ” said Renfroe, who traveled to Los Angeles with her daughter for tapings over the summer.
Maggie has been singing since she was 7, according to her website.
A couple of years ago, she combined her love of music and children in a school community service project at the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.
Holly Scott, FPD’s director of community service, has watched Maggie brighten the long days for sick children in hospital beds.
“She’s so natural,” Scott said. “She just walks in and puts the children and their parents at ease and just says, ‘Can I play for you?’ ”
Scott also was with Maggie on a mission trip to impoverished communities in the Bahamas.
“Those children just climbed up in her lap and she loved on them, and again showed how much she has a heart for other people,” Scott said.
During a benefit for the hospital, when country music star Jason Aldean of Macon performed at the Grand Opera House, Maggie sang at the meet-and-greet reception.
She performed live on the radio this summer on The Creek 100.9 and opened for Chuck Leavell during a concert at Idle Hour in October.
Her performance had Leavell seeking another round of applause for the young guitar player.
Maggie, born and raised in Macon, went through grueling rounds of auditions to land a spot on the television program.
Kitchell said the school family is excited.
“It’s obviously a wonderful opportunity for Maggie,” he said. “She’s extremely talented.”
He expects everyone will tune in.
“We’re excited to watch her to see what she will do, not only right now, but in the future,” Kitchell said.
During Tuesday’s assembly, Kitchell encouraged the students to stay humble and gentle.
“God has a calling for you today,” he said. “Do you know what your calling is?”
For Maggie, it is using her music to minister to others, no matter what happens on “The Voice,” Scott said.
“She is taking the gifts and talents that she has and wanting to bring glory to God and encourage other people.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
