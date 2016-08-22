Local

August 22, 2016 10:00 PM

Suspect sought in slaying outside bar

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A murder warrant has been issued in the shooting death of a man outside a Macon bar Saturday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Quinten McCorey Jackson, 32, of Macon, according to a release. Jackson has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Darian Brewster outside the Dream Bar & Lounge.

Jackson, a black man, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

