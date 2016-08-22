Suspect sought in slaying outside bar

A murder warrant has been issued in the shooting death of a man outside a Macon bar Saturday.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Quinten McCorey Jackson, 32, of Macon, according to a release. Jackson has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Darian Brewster outside the Dream Bar & Lounge.
Jackson, a black man, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
