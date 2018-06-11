Infant's death under investigation by GBI and Crawford County Sheriff's Office

The death of a Crawford County baby has prompted a GBI investigation near Roberta.

Sheriff Lewis Walker got a call shortly after 8:20 a.m. Monday from the Medical Center, Navicent Health, police department about the infant's death.

The baby arrived by Community Ambulance at the Macon hospital.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office requested state investigators, said GBI assistant special agent in charge of the Perry investigative division Todd Crosby.

Several agents, including crime scene specialists, are on the scene and interviewing relatives as they try to determine how the baby died, Crosby said.

"We'll know more when they're finished with the death investigation," Crosby said. "We still have family members to notify."





Crawford County coroner Sheldon Mattox confirmed an infant girl died but did not have additional details to share as the investigation is in the early stages to determine if foul play or negligence was involved.

"As of right now, we're just working it as death investigation," Crosby said.