Adults tried but couldn't save little boy found on bottom of pool during party

A Byron pool party ended tragically Tuesday evening when a little boy was found at the bottom of the deep end.

As adults were talking to the children about what they were going to have for supper, they didn't see 4-year-old Caleb Strickland, who was underwater in the in-ground pool at 115 Lindsey Drive, according to Byron police Sgt. Melanie Bickford.

"The homeowners jumped in and they did CPR, according to 911, for 9 minutes," Bickford said.

Strickland, of Warner Robins, was rushed to The Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, where he stabilized before being airlifted to Macon.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said the boy was pronounced dead just before 11:19 a.m. Wednesday at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

"He had been without oxygen for too long," Bickford said.

About five children were at the party and Caleb was believed to be the youngest and knew how to swim, she said.





"We didn't find any negligence at all. ... No alcohol or anything like that," Bickford said. "It was a terrible accident."

Heritage Memorial Funeral home has charge of arrangements which were incomplete as of Thursday morning.

Bickford hoped the boy's death would spur parents to use extra caution around the water during the summer months.

"It's that time of year and we really want parents not to get complacent and keep an eye on the children. It only takes 30 seconds," she said. "Even the best parents, if they turn their backs for even a short time, it's a mistake that can never be erased."