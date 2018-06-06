Sunday's thunderstorm packed 90-95 mph winds when blew through Monroe County, EMA says

A severe thunderstorm that blew through Monroe County on Sunday packed winds reaching 95 mph, authorities said.
The winds toppled and uprooted trees, washed out a road, and caused some property damage, said Monroe County EMA Director Matthew Perry.
The 90-95 mph wind speeds were confirmed by the National Weather Service, and those speeds are equivalent to an EF-1 tornado, the Monroe County EMA posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
."We didn't have a tornado, but for those who lost trees or had damage, it doesn't really matter," the post said. "We did a survey from a helicopter on Monday and it, along with the ground survey in the Brent Road and Bolingbroke area, confirmed this."
The agency's Facebook post included photos taken by Perry from the flight and on the ground.
In 2016, an EF-1 tornado cut a 4.2-mile swath through Warner Robins on April Fool's Day, the National Weather Service confirmed.
