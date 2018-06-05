Search underway for possible drowning victim on Flint River in Crawford County

Searchers have been out all night looking for a possible drowning victim in Crawford County.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter have been searching the Flint River near the boat ramp at Ga. 96 where a woman went missing, according to a sheriff's news release.
Just after 12:30 a.m., the sheriff's office got a call about a white woman who might have drowned.
She could not be located once officers arrived.
