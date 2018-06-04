Major aircraft manufacturer to bring 100 jobs to Macon

The third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world will bring about 100 jobs to Macon.
Embraer will operate out of a 155,000-square-foot facility at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority announced Monday.
The company will perform commercial jet aircraft maintenance services. Embraer signed a three-year lease with the option to renew for three additional years.
The company, based in Brazil, will invest about $1.6 million into the facility and for operations, authority chairman Robby Fountain said.
Embraer's annual payroll in Macon will be $4.5 million, he said.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert said the jobs will be "high quality," and the company could begin operations in Macon by the end of the year.
Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services "exists to offer innovative services to Embraer’s family of customers, and after an exhaustive search, we believe Middle Georgia Regional Airport is the ideal location to continue that tradition in the U.S.," Frank Stevens, an Embraer vice president, said in a news release.
HAECO, an aircraft engineering and maintenance group, previously occupied the space before vacating earlier this year.
Reichert, who serves on the Industrial Authority board, said he believed it was a good "omen" that Contour Airlines introduced authority members to Embraer.
Contour uses Embraer planes for its airline services that operates out of the regional airport.
The Embraer announcement is one of the latest major job announcements in Macon.
Irving Consumer Products broke ground at Sofkee Industrial Park in September on a manufacturing facility for soft bath tissue and paper towels that is expected to employ 200 people when it opens in 2019.
Then in October, Amazon announced that it would bring 500 jobs to the area when it builds a new fulfillment center off Sardis Church Road in Macon.
