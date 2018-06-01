New store on Northside Drive in Macon to offer giveaways at its grand opening

Openings of new stores often include giveaways for patrons.
A new Family Dollar Store in north Macon, which is already open for business, is no exception.
At its grand opening Thursday, the store at 4007 Northside Drive is offering giveaways and prizes — including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift-basket raffle, according to a Family Dollar Stores, Inc., news release.
Also, the first 50 customers at the store for its community celebration on June 9 — the store opens at 8 a.m. — will receive a Family Dollar gift card, the release said.
The store is located in the Food Depot shopping center. It features household products, food, beauty items, seasonal merchandise and apparel.
Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Family Dollar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia. Family Dollar has 8,000 stores in 46 states, according to the release.
