Woman critically injured in wreck

A woman was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Macon on Saturday night.
The accident happened at about 10 p.m. on Houston Avenue at Giles Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.
Jessie Lee Scott, 69, of Macon, was turning left onto Houston Avenue and struck a white Acura 3.2TL head-on, the release stated. Scott is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Justin Elbert Soloman, 18, of Macon, was the driver of the Acura and was taken the Medical Center for treatment. A condition report was not available. Passengers in Soloman's vehicle were taken to Northside Hospital and are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
