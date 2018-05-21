New office offering abortions thinks Macon is right choice. 100 protesters disagree

About 100 people demonstrated Monday outside the future site of a medical office on Walnut Street that would offer abortions, praying silently and holding anti-abortion signs or posters advocating adoption.
“We’re here today to pray and silently protest the fact that this space has been authorized as an abortion clinic,” said Ann Beal, director of the The Saint Maximilian Kolbe Center for Life, which she described as a pregnancy resource center supported by the Catholic Church. “Our goal is to hopefully ever prevent them from opening.”
Beall said opponents have reached out to local government officials but added “we have not had a specific conversation about this clinic, but that is coming.”
Last week, the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the Summit Center PC, to allow a medical office at 833 Walnut St. No one attended the meeting to oppose the application. The parent company, Summit Medical Centers, has offices in Atlanta and Detroit. It would provide lost-cost women's gynecological health services including pap smears, vaginal infection treatment, flu vaccines, contraceptive prescriptions and "first trimester only abortion care and gynecological exams," according to its application.
One reason the company chose Macon is because "the next closest facilities that provide abortion care are Atlanta and Savannah," said Tanya Little, executive director of the Georgia and Michigan offices. "So Middle Georgia is really without a provided for abortion care."
Also, the company is aware that there "are a lot of folks" who don't have the means to travel long distances to get the services they want, Little said.
"It's an absolute hardship," she said. "We’re committed to providing quality abortion care, and that includes providing care in the communities where it’s inaccessible because there are no providers. ... We want to make sure that folks who need care can access it."
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973 in its Roe v. Wade decision.
Beall acknowledged that abortions are legal, but "the question becomes: Are they going to make this clinic a place that’s clean and healthy and safe for women to have surgery? Looking at it today, I’d say it’s not there.”
Little said renovation at the building would begin in about 30 days, and she hopes it would open in about six months.
