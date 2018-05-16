Second victim dies in Warner Robins crash as search continues for family members

Two people died of traumatic injuries in Tuesday night's crash on Watson Boulevard.
The woman driving a Kia SUV was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. and the man at the wheel of a black Ford F-150 died later that night at Medical Center, Navicent Health, Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said late Wednesday morning.
"We're still sorting out what happened and we feel like he might have suffered a medical emergency that caused him to cross over the center line," Galpin said.
Both victims suffered multiple traumatic injuries as the cause of death, Galpin said.
Autopsies were performed Wednesday morning, he said.
Warner Robins police have said the pickup driver was headed east on Watson and crossed the median into oncoming traffic near Austin Avenue, hitting the Kia near the Huddle House.
Another vehicle was sideswiped in the crash.
A passenger in the Kia also was taken to the Macon hospital, but authorities have not been able to confirm the deceased woman driver's identity.
"We have two different names and the police department is still working on it," Galpin said.
Authorities know the identity of the 61-year-old pickup driver believed to be from Fort Valley, but have not been able to find his family and release his identity.
The Warner Robins police traffic officers are investigating the crash.
