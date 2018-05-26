A Macon teen kept a Civil War diary. Now you can read the best parts.

SHARE COPY LINK The diary of LeRoy Wiley Gresham who grew up in Macon during the Civil War will be published in a book titled "The War Outside My Window". Gresham grew up in what is now the 1842 Inn and believed to have died at the age of 17 from tuberculosis. Jason Vorhees

