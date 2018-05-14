Volkswagen wedges under tractor trailer in Macon crash

A Volkswagen crashed under a tractor trailer Monday afternoon as the big rig was turning right in Macon.
A bright yellow sign on the back of a truck warned "Caution Wide Right Turns" but did not prevent the collision at about 12:15 p.m. at the entrance of the U.S. Post Office sorting station at 595 Holt Ave.
The driver apparently tried to get past the turning truck, which had veered to the left, across the center line to make the turn on the narrow, two-lane street.
"Cars do this all the time," another truck driver said on the sidewalk as paramedics examined the sedan driver who was able do walk away from the wreckage.
Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Scott Davis said he had conflicting reports about what happened and is investigating the crash.
The wreck occurred as the 18 wheeler was pulling into the parking lot across from Dannenberg Avenue, a couple of blocks from Vineville and not far from Central High School.
The truck's right turn signals were still flashing as Macon-Bibb County firefighters talked to the drivers to make sure they were not seriously hurt before the ambulance could arrive.
The VW's roof was crushed near the driver's side backseat door, but the front seat was spared the brunt of the impact.
An "In God We Trust" sticker was on the back of the car's license plate.
