Volkswagen wedges under tractor trailer in Macon crash

SHARE COPY LINK The driver of a Volkswagen sedan apparently try to get past a turning tractor trailer and wedged underneath the truck Monday, May 14, 2018 on hold Avenue in Macon, Georgia. Liz Fabian

The driver of a Volkswagen sedan apparently try to get past a turning tractor trailer and wedged underneath the truck Monday, May 14, 2018 on hold Avenue in Macon, Georgia. Liz Fabian