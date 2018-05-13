Motorists, law enforcement band together to rescue bald eagle hit by car in Macon

Sonja Adams has seen a lot in her time working with animal control in Bibb County, but nothing quite like what happened Sunday.
She is manager of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Division. She was off duty but happened to be in the area of Sardis Church Road at around 11:30 a.m. That's when a call went out that a bald eagle had been hit by a car, just west of Love's Travel Stop off Interstate 75.
She was there quickly and found a group of passing motorists had stopped and were trying to help the bird, which had a broken wing. The motorist who hit the bird did not stop. A witness who saw it said the car clipped the bird.
Injured wildlife, including various types of eagles, are not uncommon calls for animal control, Adams said, but she had never been to a call about a bald eagle.
Ordinarily there is a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist that can be called, but not for the federally protected bald eagle. It could only be picked up the Georgia Department of National Resources Wildlife Resources Division, and it took about an hour for a representative to arrive.
Meanwhile, Adams, two deputies and the citizens did their best to help the bird and keep it calm until DNR could get there. Adams used a bottle to give it water and the eagle opened its beak to let her drop water in. Citizens kept it shaded by holding up towels.
"It was awesome to run into people who were willing to help and stay in 90 degree weather and hold up towels for a bird," She said. "It was people coming together."
The eagle was taken to a veterinarian who specializes in eagle rehabilitation. Adams could not say for sure what the prognosis might be for the bird, but she believed the broken wing to be its only injury, so she thought likely the bird could be rehabilitated.
She said about 10 people stayed with the bird from the time it was injured until it was picked up.
"That had to be the most amazing experience I’ve had by far," she said.
She posted a short video from the incident on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office page.
Bald eagles are on the comeback in Georgia. In the 1970s there were no known active nests in the state, but last year 218 were identified. A bald eagle was spotted at Houston Lake in Houston County earlier this year.
