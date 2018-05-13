Motorists, law enforcement band together to rescue bald eagle hit by car in Macon

SHARE COPY LINK Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up. Sonja Adams - Special to The Telegraph Wayne Crenshaw

