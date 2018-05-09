Macon DJ who helped launch Otis Redding, James Brown, Little Richard, dies at age 88

Legendary Macon disc jockey "King Bee" Hamp Swain died Tuesday night at age 88.
Swain, who was the first black disc jockey in the city, began broadcasting at WMBL-AM in 1954.
His familiar voice has gone silent but his influence will reverberate through history, living on in the timeless music he shared with listeners.
While spinning records the Macon native helped launch the careers of such greats as James Brown, Little Richard and Otis Redding Jr.
Swain was the first to play the Godfather of Soul's "Please, Please, Please" on the radio.
When Swain hosted the Teenage Party, Redding won the talent competition 15 times in a row, according to Swain's Wikipedia entry.
"I grew up listening to Hamp Swain," Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Wednesday morning. "Back in the day, all we had was AM radio."
Swain died of natural causes at Medical Center, Navicent Health, Jones said.
Macon businessman Alex Habersham said Swain, who owned Fifth Street Records, was a mentor to him as he opened Habersham Records.
"Hamp Swain meant a lot to this community from a lot of perspectives," Habersham said. "Not only was he a highly respected and adored radio jockey but he was also a businessman and a musician."
Swain's band the Hamptones played across the Southeast and gave voice to Richard Penniman, who is known around the world as Little Richard.
Habersham remembers hearing Swain play the saxophone a few years ago during worship at St. Luke's Baptist Church in Macon.
In 2008, Swain was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
At the time, Music Hall of Fame director Lisa Love said: "As King Bee, he truly was a king among men during an era when radio was such an important and influential part of many peoples' lives. ... He has contributed so much to this community and its reputation as a music city, and I'm thrilled to see him honored and recognized."
In 1957, Swain joined WIBB-AM and became part of Macon's DJ triumvirate with Ray "Satellite Papa" Brown and Charles "Big Saul" Green.
He enjoyed Motown's heyday and meeting some of its biggest stars.
"It was a fun time in my life," he told The Telegraph 10 years ago. "I met many great artists from the day... people like The Supremes, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye. ... I cherish those memories."
One of Swain's most unforgettable moments as a DJ had nothing to do with music.
"I had the chance to interview (boxing great) Joe Louis, and that was a big thing for me," he said in the 2008 interview. "I had heard Joe's fights on the radio when I was growing up, and he was kind of a hero to me."
Habersham said Swain carried himself in a way that commanded respect.
"He was an icon, really, in the community," he said. "He definitely left a legacy that should and could be imitated."
Hutchings Funeral Home has charge of Swain's arrangements, Jones said.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
