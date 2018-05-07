Warner Robins man will stay in prison in murder of alleged snitch from armed robbery

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of one of three men accused in a 2012 murder case.
In a Monday ruling, justices unanimously affirmed the 2013 conviction and life sentence for William Allen Slaton in the 2012 strangling death of Justin Arthur Klaffka, 25, of Centerville.
Klaffka's body was found floating in the Ocmulgee River after Slaton, his brother Daniel Lee Slaton, and Mathew Jacob Pike allegedly argued with him about an armed robbery on Pleasant Hill Road in Warner Robins.
According to Telegraph archives, investigators believed the four had been involved in the robbery and Klaffka reportedly ratted out the three to those who were robbed.
The men argued in the 100 block of Dixie Trail off Elberta Road before Klaffka was beaten and strangled.
His body was dumped in the Ocmulgee River at Knowles Landing.
He was found by swimmers several days later near the Twiggs County line.
Slaton and Pike were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Daniel Slaton testified against them and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a plea deal where he admitted to lesser charges including aggravated battery.
The defense alleged Daniel Slaton lied on the witness stand to protect himself.
