Chicken truck overturns, blocking Houston County highway

A tractor trailer hauling chickens to the slaughter house overturned early Friday in Houston County.
At about 4 a.m., the driver was turning from Scott Road in Elko and flipped into a ditch on Ga. 96, Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Tim Chapman said.
There were minor injuries reported for the driver and a passenger in the crash, but chickens spilled out of the truck.
"The wrecker is down there now," Chapman said at about 5 a.m.
Once the crew gets the truck upright, there will still be plenty of work to do.
"They'll start picking up chickens whether they're deceased or not," Chapman said. "Hopefully in a couple of hours they'll have that thing cleared up."
All of the chickens will have to be destroyed and cannot be sold due to regulations governing damaged cargo.
All lanes of Ga. 26 were initially shut down, but Chapman said the road would be passable once the truck was cleared.
As of 5:45 a.m., the westbound lane was blocked.
The Georgia Department of Transportation expects the highway to reopen shortly after 7 a.m.
