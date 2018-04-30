Paramedic, firefighter dead after head-on collision

A paramedic and a firefighter died in a head-on crash in Eatonton early Monday morning.
Dwayne Adams, of Monroe, and Andrew Harris, of Eatonton, died at the scene of the wreck in the 700 block of U.S. 441 about 6 a.m., Putnam County Coroner Gary P. McElhenney said.
Adams, 51, was at the wheel of a passenger car, headed south to work in Dublin. Harris, a 58-year-old part-time firefighter who also works part-time for a funeral home, was at the wheel of a hearse.
“One vehicle crossed the line and hit the other head-on,” McElhenney said.
Neither car had passengers. Georgia State Patrol investigated the crash.
Comments