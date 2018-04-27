Blue Bird worker killed driving home was hit by another employee going in, coroner says

Co-workers at the Blue Bird Corporation in Fort Valley collided in a fatal crash while shifts were changing Thursday.
Robert Darryl Tyson, 55, of Morganton in north Georgia, was headed to his other residence in Macon late in the afternoon when his 2012 Kia was hit by an SUV, Coroner Kerry Rooks said Friday.
"He was employed by Blue Bird and had just gotten off work and got about a mile up the road and was hit head-on," Rooks said.
The SUV driver, whose identity was not immediately known, was hurt in the crash that is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
"Mr. Tyson was in a small 4-door car and died at the scene," Rooks said.
The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety reported the highway closed from Five Points to the bypass as the investigation was underway.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Saturday's Telegraph.
Comments