‘Telegraph’ executive editor announces her retirement

After 17 years as executive editor of The Telegraph, Sherrie Marshall announced her retirement Friday.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes, executive editor of the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, will serve as the interim Georgia editor responsible for both newsrooms.
Marshall, a journalist for almost four decades, guided her newsroom to award-winning work such as the "Macon in the Mirror" series, which allowed Macon-Bibb residents to share their views of their community, as well as an in-depth look at blighted residential and commercial properties infesting neighborhoods and business corridors.
In recent years, she led the newsroom's transition to a digital news operation that remains focused on journalism that makes an impact in Middle Georgia.
Her last day will be May 4.
"I have enjoyed this job so much. I have enjoyed the people I work with even more," Marshall said. "But the calling has always been about the community.
"To be trusted to chronicle the life of a community and its residents has been my privilege."
During Marshall's tenure, The Telegraph won two McClatchy President's Awards and numerous honors in state news contests, including First Amendment and public service awards.
"It has been an honor and privilege to work with Sherrie over the past year," said Rodney Mahone, president and publisher of The Telegraph. "She is a compassionate and transformational leader who has led The Telegraph through a wave a changes while continuing to produce quality local journalism essential to the Middle Georgia area."
"She truly cares about our community, and we are wishing her the best on this next chapter."
Marshall's contributions extend beyond the work of her staff. She was part of the team that helped launch The Center for Collaborative Journalism at Mercer University, an innovative experiment in training the next generation of digital native journalists by immersing them in the day-to-day life of a professional newsroom.
She helped develop several interns and younger journalists who went on to work for ESPN, The Washington Post, The New York Times and Facebook. In 2011, she was awarded the Robert G. McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership, sponsored by the Associated Press Media Editors.
Marshall began her career at what was then the Minneapolis Tribune, which later became the Star Tribune. She plans to spend time traveling and visiting her family in Nashville, Tennessee, before trying new things.
"Maybe I'll scratch that itch to teach," she said.
