Byron day care under investigation for alleged discipline incident

A Bryon day care is under investigation after a complaint about discipline. An employee at Agape Way, located at 100 W. White Road, is accused of hitting a child and putting the child in a closet as punishment.
Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and Byron Police Department are both investigating the alleged incident.
Bright from the Start received the complaint Monday and will conduct a full investigation to see if the claims can be confirmed or denied, spokesman Reg Griffin said. The state agency will interview parents, children, teachers, providers and doctors — if medical attention was needed — to determine if any child care licensing rules were broken and what action is necessary. The process should be completed within 30 days.
Byron police just got started with its investigation into the matter, Chief Wesley Cannon said. Interviews will be set up this week. No arrests have been made at this time.
“Other than the complaint, we don’t have any other details. We’re jumping on it quick, fast and in a hurry," Cannon said.
Griffin and Cannon said no additional details on the incident can be released at this time.
Comments