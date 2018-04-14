Amber Alert issued after Monroe teen goes missing with her older, armed boyfriend

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a 16-year-old Monroe County girl who is believed to be headed to Arkansas with her older, armed boyfriend.
Alyssa Cole of Forsyth had left a message to her parents that she and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Steven T. Meyer of Forsyth were going to Arkansas. She was reported missing Friday night, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release.
A 9 mm Beretta pistol is missing from Cole’s home, and Meyer is known to possess a “AR-15” style rifle, the release said.
Meyer is known to drive a dark gray 2003 GMC Yukon with a Georgia tag of ALW 3567. The vehicle also does not have a hood over the engine compartment.
Meyer was described as a while male, 6 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing 302 pounds. Cole was described a white female with long, black hair, green eyes, about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds.
Cole and Meyer were last seen in Monroe County about 2:00 p.m. Friday.
The Amber Alert posted on Facebook says that Cole was abducted and both the alert and the sheriff's release state that Meyer is the suspect.
Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Cole. Anyone who may know the couple's whereabouts is asked to call 478-994-7010.
