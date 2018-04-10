Perdue Farms to create 125 jobs, invest $42 million in Houston County, Gov. Deal says

An expansion of Perdue Farms' cooking operation in Perry is expected to create 125 new jobs.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that the company is expected to invest $42 million to install a third cooking line to occupy it's newly constructed 30,000-square-foot addition at the Houston County facility.
The cooking operation produces a variety of frozen, cooked chicken products for consumers and restaurants.
“Perdue Farms’ contributions to our poultry industry span more than a decade and continue to drive the growth of agribusiness in Middle Georgia,” Deal said in a news release. “As a valued member of our business community, Perdue Farms understands the benefits of utilizing Georgia’s logistics infrastructure and network of resources when expanding operations.
"This new investment in Houston County will not only create even more quality jobs for the community, but also will reaffirm Georgia’s reputation as a leader in agribusiness," he said.
The expansion will help Perdue meet the growing demand for "no-antibiotics-ever and organic products," Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms, said in the release.
"We are filling both salary and hourly positions in production, maintenance, (human resources) and quality assurance," Andrea Staub, senior vice president, corporate communications for Perdue, said in an email. "Some of those jobs are posted here www.perduefarms.com/careers."
Since 2004, Perdue Farms has created more than 900 jobs, modernized and expanded its processing plant, opened a distribution center and added a cooking plant, the release said. A hatchery, feed mill and live production office in Forsyth provide support to more than 140 farmers who raise chickens for Perdue Farms.
The company is a third generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company.
Staff writer Linda S. Morris contributed to this story.
