Georgia district attorney found dead with a single gunshot wound

Condolences are coming in from across Georgia after a the Sumter district attorney was found dead Sunday afternoon.
Leslie Police Chief Bob Smith was called just after 2:20 p.m. Sunday that a man was dead in the driver's seat of a pickup at 116 East Allen St., according to a GBI news release.
Officers identified the deceased as DA Plez Hardin, 48, and called in the GBI to investigate.
"Preliminary information indicates Mr. Hardin died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. No foul play is suspected," the release stated.
Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig shared WALB-TV's post on Facebook Monday morning adding that he was "praying for the family, friends and staff of DA Plez Hardin."
Former Montezuma Police Chief Lewis Cazanave also asked for prayers for those who loved and worked with Hardin.
"Plez Hardin was a nice guy and this is so sad and tragic," Cazanave posted on Facebook.
Hardin's body is being taken for an autopsy at the GBI state crime lab in Macon.
Comments