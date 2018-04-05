Driver has heart attack, crashes on Ga. 87 in Twiggs County, coroner says

A Hawkinsville man suffered a heart attack and crashed off Ga. 87 in Twiggs County early Thursday.
Leon Holmes, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, near New Bullard Road, at 8:10 a.m. by Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece.
"Mr. Holmes appears to have had a massive heart attack while he was driving down the road," Reece said.
Holmes was driving his vehicle north on Ga. 87 when he left the road and went into a ditch.
Two nursers traveling behind Holmes saw his vehicle go off the road, Reece said.
"They actually thought he was pulling over" at first, he said.
But as the vehicle continued, the nurses realized the driver was in trouble. They found Holmes slumped over the steering wheel.
The nurses did everything they could to try and save Holmes, Reece said.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
