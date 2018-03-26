Macon midtown Kroger closing next month

Midtown Macon and its Vineville and Stanislaus neighborhoods are losing their grocery store.
Kroger Company's Atlanta Division announced Monday that the store at 400 Pio Nono Ave. will close April 20.
"We're dumbfounded," one worker said Monday morning as the news was made public.
The building with its clock tower rising up between Vineville, English and Roff avenues employs 125 workers and does a brisk business at the gas pumps.
"All 125 associates will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company's collective bargaining agreement," the release stated.
The media statement cited "declining sales and negative profit over an extended period" as the reason the store will be closing.
"Its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market," the release stated.
Shoppers were encouraged to choose the Kroger locations at 660 North Ave. 3.4 miles away, or 4650 Forsyth Road 3.7 miles away and 4628 Presidential Parkway a little more than 4 miles from the midtown store.
Locations on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd and Hartley Bridge Road also will remain open.
In August of 1994, residents of the Vineville Neighborhood Association fought plans for the store and a judge ruled against the company that December.
The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approved new plans in March of 1995, but neighbors sued again.
After months of legal battles, Kroger's project eventually was approved by the Georgia Supreme Court.
Work began on the 23-acre site in January of 1997 and the 78,000-square-foot building opened that November.
The historic Vine-Ingle community seemed to eventually embrace the "CitiCenter" concept with nail salon, insurance agency, gift shop, bank and police precinct inside.
A toy train circled the frozen food section and the store had enough bells and whistles to draw a large crowd on opening day.
A loft apartment project planned behind the supermarket was scrapped after a fire in March of 2011 destroyed the old Atlantic Cotton Mills buildings slated for redevelopment.
The store was the scene of a controversial police shooting in December of 2012.
Macon police officer Clayton Sutton shot and fatally wounded 49-year-old Sammie "Junebug" Davis Jr. in the parking lot.
Davis, who frequented the store, was not armed, but reportedly did scratch the officer's neck.
His death sparked protests in the community.
The GBI investigated the incident for months before District Attorney David Cooke announced that prosecutors ruled the shooting was justified.
