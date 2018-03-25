Kris Reese
He told deputies someone shot his girlfriend, but he was the one arrested

March 25, 2018 09:35 AM

A man was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest.

Deputies responded to a call at 12:10 a.m. that a woman was shot on Melbourne Street, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The victim, April Young, 42, is in stable condition.

Her boyfriend, Kris Reese, 45, told investigators they were leaving a party on Houston Avenue when someone shot into his vehicle, striking Young. He said he then drove to his home on Melbourne Street and called 911. Reese was taken to the detective bureau and interviewed. He was later charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-746-9441 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

