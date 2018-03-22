Small school bus carrying children crashes in Jones County. One adult seriously hurt.

One person has been seriously hurt in a school bus crash in Jones County.
Two adults and four children were on board the small bus from Augusta when it crashed on Ga. 49, said Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece.
"One adult is pretty serious," Reece said.
The crash happened about noon between the Walthall Gas Station and Peacock's Auto Salvage.
"There has been a wreck with injuries and our deputies and emergency personnel are working to get the area cleared," the sheriff posted on Facebook. "If you must go this way, be prepared for either detours or delays."
