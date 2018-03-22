Man found dead in vacant home. Bibb County coroner asks for help in finding family

The Bibb County Coroner's Office is asking the public to help find the family of a man found dead about midnight Wednesday in a vacant house on Bailey Drive.
The man was identified as 59-year-old Randall Lewis, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
"There are no signs of foul play, but Mr. Lewis' body was carried to the crime lab for autopsy," Jones said. "We cannot locate any next of kin."
Bailey Drive is located off of Bailey Avenue, which is off of Napier Avenue.
Never miss a local story.
Lewis had a Florida driver's license issued in 2015 that listed his address 320 NW 1st Ave Ocala, Florida. That is the address for the Salvation Army's Center of Hope, a shelter for the homeless.
Anyone with information on Lewis' family is asked to contact the coroner's office at 478-256-6714 or 478-256-6716.
Comments