Chaka Khan rests up for Macon show after 'struggling' through Florida performance

Fans at Chaka Khan's show in Miami on Saturday questioned whether she might have been inebriated on stage at Florida's Jazz in the Gardens festival.
It turns out the Queen of Funk is recovering from the flu, according to a statement her representatives made to The Jasmine Brand website.
The 64-year-old is expected to rest up before taking the stage in Macon on Saturday to headline the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The singer has been battling the flu for weeks, and "unfortunately Chaka not wanting to disappoint her fans has performed, while not totally 100%, and the media has been turning these difficult performances into something else," according to a written statement from her representatives. "Chaka values her fans and supporters and would never do anything to jeopardize their support and love."
Never miss a local story.
As Khan struggled to perform songs such as "Ain't Nobody," video footage shows hundreds of fans disappointingly leaving the venue, BET.com reported.
Fans expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, but the singer has yet to address such complaints on her Twitter or Facebook accounts.
Cherry Blossom Festival President Stacy Moore said Khan's performance is still on for Saturday "as far as we know."
"Nobody has contacted us," she said.
Comments