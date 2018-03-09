Twiggs sheriff's office issues statement about inmate's death

The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office has classified an inmate death as a suicide in a Friday news release.
Michelle Good, 44, "committed suicide while in custody of the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office," the news release stated.
Sheriff Darren Mitchum has requested a GBI investigation into the Twiggs County woman's death.
J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the Perry office of the GBI, said Good was found hanging by a bed sheet.
"She was in a cell by herself," Ricketson.
Jail cameras were operating in the common area, but not focused on Good's cell, he said.
"Nothing was captured but the response," Ricketson said.
Thursday, Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece confirmed Good was found unresponsive in her cell and later died.
She was taken to the emergency room of Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon where she was pronounced dead.
Twiggs sheriff's Col. James Faulk said Good was arrested on February 26 and had been in the custody of the sheriff's office pending her court case ever since.
Ricketson said her booking sheet shows she was charged with a couple of traffic charges and theft.
