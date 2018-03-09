Man hit by pickup and killed on Watson Boulevard

A Fort Valley man was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a pickup on Watson Boulevard.
Thatius Thomas, 42, was crossing near Austin Avenue when he was hit by an eastbound 2009 Dodge Ram 4500, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Thomas died at the scene of the accident which happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.
The 22-year-old driver from Byron who was in the inside lane was not charged in the crash.
Warner Robins police officer Tim Pippio is investigating the fatal crash.
