Local

Man hit by pickup and killed on Watson Boulevard

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 09, 2018 08:50 AM

A Fort Valley man was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a pickup on Watson Boulevard.

Thatius Thomas, 42, was crossing near Austin Avenue when he was hit by an eastbound 2009 Dodge Ram 4500, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Thomas died at the scene of the accident which happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The 22-year-old driver from Byron who was in the inside lane was not charged in the crash.

Warner Robins police officer Tim Pippio is investigating the fatal crash.

