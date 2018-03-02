One person killed as tractor trailers collide on I-16

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 16 in Laurens County.
One person died in the collision of two tractor trailers near the U.S. 441 exit in Dublin, Coroner Richard Stanley III said.
"We have not identified the victim" Stanley said just after 8:30 a.m.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash near mile post 46.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reports one lane is blocked and might not be opened until near noon.
