Repo man now in prison but stolen vehicles found on his property are up for auction

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:50 Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass Pause 1:10 Northside High School social media threat increases security 1:12 Once endangered bird gives paddle boarder a surprise 4:25 Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail 2:16 Love of woodworking gets neighbors involved in heavy lifting 2:04 Cooke: `interceptions' had no bearing on the case 0:54 Beloved Macon tree replaced thanks to donation from Downtown Rotary Club 1:57 How do roundabouts work? 2:00 Exchange Club brings replica to Macon 1:13 Rollover crash near Macon X-Mart mangles pickup, hurts 2 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Baldwin County deputies seized nearly a half million dollars worth of vehicles after the arrest of Tracey Michael Ford, a Wilkinson County repo man. The impound lot is full of stolen vehicles from all over Georgia. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Baldwin County deputies seized nearly a half million dollars worth of vehicles after the arrest of Tracey Michael Ford, a Wilkinson County repo man. The impound lot is full of stolen vehicles from all over Georgia. Liz Fabian The Telegraph