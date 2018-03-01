Warner Robins man is a leading defender of AR-15 rifles

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:08 Warner Robins AR-15 advocate defends weapon Pause 4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away 0:50 Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass 1:10 Northside High School social media threat increases security 1:12 Once endangered bird gives paddle boarder a surprise 4:25 Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail 2:16 Love of woodworking gets neighbors involved in heavy lifting 2:04 Cooke: `interceptions' had no bearing on the case 0:54 Beloved Macon tree replaced thanks to donation from Downtown Rotary Club 1:57 How do roundabouts work? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chris Waltz of Warner Robins owns several AR-15s and says the semi-automatic rifle is very versatile and believes people, not the guns, are to blame for mass shootings that have plagued America. Waltz is the founder and CEO of AR-15 Gun Owners of America. Jason Vorhees and Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

Chris Waltz of Warner Robins owns several AR-15s and says the semi-automatic rifle is very versatile and believes people, not the guns, are to blame for mass shootings that have plagued America. Waltz is the founder and CEO of AR-15 Gun Owners of America. Jason Vorhees and Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph